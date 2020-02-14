Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lessened by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 151.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,458,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,550.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.10.

MOH stock opened at $145.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.50 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

