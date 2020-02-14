Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,411 Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,411 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Tejon Ranch worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the third quarter worth $398,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tejon Ranch by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,366 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dt Four Partners, Llc bought 2,357 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $37,358.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,077,757 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,448.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Towerview Llc bought 6,197 shares of Tejon Ranch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $98,532.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,698,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,808,105.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,931 shares of company stock valued at $157,785. 19.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $421.99 million, a P/E ratio of 409.60 and a beta of 0.89. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

