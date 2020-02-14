Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,913 Shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 (NASDAQ:CHSCL) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62. CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4 has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

About CHS Inc Preferred Shares Series 4

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It engages in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

