Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 808 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,866. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen stock opened at $223.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.82 and a 200-day moving average of $215.60. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

