Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $43.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.