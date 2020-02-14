Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 40,975 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,975 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,297,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $161,404,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 4,372,905 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $130,050,000 after buying an additional 2,958,887 shares during the last quarter. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 10,623,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $295,975,836.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,503,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,349,237.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,036,326 shares of company stock worth $1,132,372,263 over the last three months.

UBER stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.83. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.