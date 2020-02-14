Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 75.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,543 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in Facebook by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 201,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,908,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 351,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 150,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,531 shares of company stock worth $16,696,656 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $213.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $607.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.29 and its 200 day moving average is $195.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

