Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.92. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

