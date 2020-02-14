Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $242.36 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $243.60. The company has a market cap of $262.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.85.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

