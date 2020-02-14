Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 461.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,451 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 50,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 78,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.