Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.0% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 802,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 26,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. UBS Group cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NYSE MRK opened at $81.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.76% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

