Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 395 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

IYW stock opened at $258.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.07. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

