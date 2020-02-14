Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 4,916 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,535,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,370 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,460,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,349,000 after acquiring an additional 127,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Altria Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,307,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,060,000 after acquiring an additional 119,662 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,075,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.19.

NYSE MO opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

