Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. GMP Securities upgraded United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

