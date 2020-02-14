Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 412.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after acquiring an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,403,000 after acquiring an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,232,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,995,000 after acquiring an additional 77,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,801,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,315,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

GILD stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,282. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.