Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $59.61 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $59.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.