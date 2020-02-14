Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $658,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 604.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $43.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1556 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

