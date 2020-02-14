Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Duke Energy stock opened at $100.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

