Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1276 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

