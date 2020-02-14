Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.31, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 192.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

