Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $3 Million in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 187,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37,553 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

HYMB opened at $60.30 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $60.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1848 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

