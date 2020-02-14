Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,367,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 530,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000.

IWM stock opened at $168.55 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $144.25 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

