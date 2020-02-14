Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,423 Shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

NYSE:FIF opened at $17.11 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.