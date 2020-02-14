Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,293 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,156,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

NYSE D opened at $86.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average is $80.76. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $86.91.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.