Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,430 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 88,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $69.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.68. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

