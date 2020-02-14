Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 948 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.45.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $146.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $203.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.88 and a 52-week high of $147.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

