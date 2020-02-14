Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 41.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMO opened at $76.73 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $66.42 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7965 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

