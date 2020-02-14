Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 16,203 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,203 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSK. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 29.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

FSK opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $6.64.

In related news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $100,278.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock worth $187,310. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

