Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 414.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 17,733,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,289,108 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 17,411,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,844,235 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 2,284.5% during the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 9,061,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681,209 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Infosys by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,009,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 662.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,369,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,273 shares in the last quarter. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 target price on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Infosys stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

