Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 4,563 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,563 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSLV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 692.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

NYSEARCA XSLV opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

