Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $48.81 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

