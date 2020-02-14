Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler Sells 4,581 Shares

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $146,637.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,466.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.88. 1,087,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,452. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 2.01. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $17.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,147.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,581,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,453,000 after buying an additional 2,374,229 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

