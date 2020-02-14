Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68,988 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned 0.20% of Momo worth $14,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 37,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOMO opened at $32.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Momo Inc has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.62 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 23.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MOMO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

