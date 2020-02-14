Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Purchases 386,052 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,260,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 386,052 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $60,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $851,626,000 after purchasing an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.