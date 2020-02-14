Monetha (MTH) Price Hits $0.0142 on Major Exchanges

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and approximately $615,672.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be purchased for $0.0142 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, OKEx, CoinExchange and Tidex. In the last week, Monetha has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.60 or 0.03469064 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00250664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00157645 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monetha

Monetha can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Tidex, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

