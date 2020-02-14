Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) Upgraded at Shore Capital

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) was upgraded by Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 385 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down from GBX 430 ($5.66)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group stock opened at GBX 324.40 ($4.27) on Friday. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 330.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 348.33.

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

