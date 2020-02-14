Monolith (TKN) Trading Up 19.3% Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.07 million and $37,277.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00048808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.64 or 0.06216630 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062017 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00024809 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00138451 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

