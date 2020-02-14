Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells $95,500.00 in Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,469. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, February 10th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total value of $273,360.00.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.19. 320,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,306. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.84 and a 1 year high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.96.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,406,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,366,000 after acquiring an additional 168,988 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.