Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after buying an additional 138,504 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 2,094,320 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,058,685,000 after buying an additional 40,404 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,254,650,000 after buying an additional 17,759 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 985,628 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,821,283,000 after buying an additional 84,157 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $2,149.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,921.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,816.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $1,070.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,225.00 to $2,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,051,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

