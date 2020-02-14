Montag A & Associates Inc. Purchases 16,380 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 72,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,038,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 108,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $137.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $125.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

