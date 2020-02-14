Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,516 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $59.62 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

