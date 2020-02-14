Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $23.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.25 or 0.00790382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000352 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,485,539,476 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

