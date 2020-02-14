Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €5.30 Price Target

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €5.30 ($6.16) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.56) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.10 ($5.93) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €6.06 ($7.05).

Shares of ETR CBK traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during trading on Friday, reaching €6.66 ($7.75). The company had a trading volume of 12,705,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 52 week high of €8.26 ($9.60). The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.41.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

