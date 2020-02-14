Morgan Stanley Boosts Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Price Target to $13.00

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of TEVA stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. 15,513,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,811,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brendan P. O’grady sold 4,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $58,883.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,988.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares in the company, valued at $261,022.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $257,561 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,309,000 after buying an additional 6,009,897 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 76,325,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,844,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115,853 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 32,455,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884,444 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 20,409,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,300 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.