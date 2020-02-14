Morgan Stanley Boosts Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target to $148.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.72. The stock had a trading volume of 325,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.01. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $88.65 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $531,052.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,001 shares of company stock worth $15,342,770 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

