Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,246,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,985,000 after acquiring an additional 308,911 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,825,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,556,000 after acquiring an additional 55,695 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,763,000 after acquiring an additional 200,745 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,212,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 650,262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 3,590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,448 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.62. 213,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,736,768. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,276,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

