Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

MRT.UN stock traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 83,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,005. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$11.03 and a 52 week high of C$12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.65 million and a P/E ratio of 29.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.74.

In other news, insider Morguard Corporation bought 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$987,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,651,077 shares in the company, valued at C$112,145,514.74.

About Morguard Real Estate Inv.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

