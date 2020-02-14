Motco Acquires 3,296 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Motco raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 85,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,973 shares during the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $96,904.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,627.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $241,849 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Citigroup increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of PEG opened at $58.36 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.27 and a 1 year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $59.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

