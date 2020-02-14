Motco Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Motco lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 97.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,304 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 0.8% of Motco’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,351,431,000 after buying an additional 892,554 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,373,000 after buying an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after buying an additional 437,695 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $86.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D. Cfra upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

