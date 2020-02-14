Motco Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Motco increased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $323.97 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $250.09 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.78 and a 200-day moving average of $298.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock valued at $71,683,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.10.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

